Southwest Airlines’ new baggage fees to begin Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you wanna get away on Southwest Airlines, your bags won’t fly be flying for free.

Starting May 28, Southwest will implement a new baggage fee. $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

“Just a surprise at the end of the day. I mean I like the free bag checks, you know just makes life easier. Keeps a little extra change in the pockets, so it’s unfortunate,” said Estevan Lowery, a Southwest Airlines customer.

Southwest estimates the fees will increase annual revenue by $1.5 billion. But the airline could lose money from flyers jumping to other airlines.

“For sure, they’re probably gonna lose some business from golfers like us, not being able to check that second bag for free,” said Joey Palamara, a Southwest Airlines customer.

“They are the cheapest, unfortunately, so I might have to. If I could find another airline that does do that, I might switch, but just depends,” said Melina Moreno, another Southwest Airlines customer.

Flyers plan to explore all options for the best price. Some say Southwest offers benefits that outweigh the cost of the bag fees.

“As long as they still have the no-change fees, I think it’ll still be enticing. I’ll just pack a lot more onto my carry-on,” said Emily Sue, a Southwest Airlines customer.

If you have already booked your flight, you will still get to check up to two bags free.

Folks can check one bag for free if you are an upper tier rapid rewards member, have a Southwest credit card or buy a business class ticket.