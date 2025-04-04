Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest comes to Expo New Mexico this weekend

The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest is coming to Expo New Mexico this weekend.

Folks can sample and shop yummy chocolates, coffees, gourmet foods and wine. There will also be live music, cooking demonstrations, baking contests, and hands-on chocolate classes.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

One of the missions of the Chocolate and Coffee Festival is to support small businesses and educate consumers about our local chocolate and coffee.

One of those is culinary expert Art Pollard, who has a cookbook out with more than 1,200 New Mexico recipes, joined KOB 4 live in studio.

