Alan Shoemaker: Mostly dry with warm temperatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’ll see more sunshine again Wednesday with warmer temperatures than Tuesday. Expect light winds again and dry conditions.

Folks should also expect more dry and warming temperatures through Saturday. The risk for heat-related illnesses may increase over Chaves County Friday and Saturday, where highs approach or slightly exceed 100.

High temperatures could be around 90 degrees for highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Albuquerque.

