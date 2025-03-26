Las Cruces police provides more information in mass shooting investigation

Days after a mass shooting at a Las Cruces park, we're learning more about who police say is responsible for taking three lives and hurting 15 other people.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – We are learning more about Friday’s mass shooting that left three dead and more than a dozen injured in Las Cruces.

Police released more information Tuesday, including the frantic 911 calls made that night. Right now, four people are behind bars, including three teenagers.

On Tuesday, Las Cruces police told KOB 4 a little more about who they are, and court documents revealed their names.

The suspects accused in the Las Cruces mass shooting are 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, 17-year-old Nathan Rivas, 17-year-old Gustavo Dominguez, and 15-year-old Josiah Ontriveros.

Because some of them are minors, we don’t have photos of them. All of them are being held in Doña Ana County Detention Center, with Rivas in the adult section.

In an update Tuesday, Las Cruces police released body camera footage showing just how chaotic the night was:

Officer: “Where is he shot?”

Witness: “He’s shot in his arm and I think his leg.”

Officer: “He has multiple GSV’s to the leg and one to the arm.”

Witness: “I can’t breathe!”

Officer: “OK. Are you OK? Just deep breaths for me, OK?”

Las Cruces police also shared body camera footage of an officer helping a different gun shot victim, a woman who was shot in the neck. She survived.

The third body cam video illustrates how duties were divided up, showing an officer running to a possible suspect as other officers are treating victims.

On Friday just before 10 p.m., two groups began arguing then nearly 60 rounds are fired.

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story said all four suspects belong to the same group. They were arrested within 38 hours of the shooting.

Police believe they’ve recovered all the weapons used: four handguns and one shotgun.

All four suspects have criminal histories, including several aggravated assault charges. Tomas Rivas has had previous shoplifting and drug possession charges. He’s also been a suspect in batteries, domestic violence and aggravated assault. He was also charged with smuggling by officials in Texas, that case is pending.

As for the juveniles: Nathan Rivas, Gustavo Dominguez, and Josiah Ontriveros, they have been suspects or charged in aggravated burglaries, vandalism, sexual assault, possession, robbery and more.

Police say evidence from this case also confirms they were trying to sell guns on social media. Story said the suspects’ behavior is consistent with gangs, but that’s not 100% confirmed.

All three juveniles made court appearances Tuesday, and they will be held until trial.

The Doña Ana District Attorney Fernando R. Macias released a statement online.

