Trout Fire and Buck Fire threaten homes in southwestern New Mexico

Here is the latest on what we know about the Trout Fire and the Buck Fire.

NEW MEXICO — Crews are battling two fires – the Trout Fire and the Buck Fire – that have caused road closures and evacuations in one part of New Mexico.

TROUT FIRE

The Trout Fire has burned an estimated 24,706 acres, as of Tuesday, June 17, in the Gila National Forest, near Silver City, in southwestern New Mexico. A day before, it was at around 18,000 acres.

According to the Southwest Incident Management Team, crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air. The fire has forced more than 200 people to leave their homes.

“Obviously anybody can walk outside they see it’s very hot, very dry. We are not getting much humidity recovery overnight. Normally, humidity goes up night, fire lays down. We are having significant fire activity even at night,” said Stefan La-Sky, with Southwest Incident Management Team 4.

A shelter is open at the Grant County Convention Center in Silver City. The American Red Cross is there, providing water, food and anything else evacuees may need.

“We’ve been working really closely with emergency management and other entities here and getting information from convention center folks and so forth. They’ve allocated space for us and, if need be, we will provide even more space,” said Mary Meade, of the American Red Cross.

A community meeting will take place Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Conference Center. Agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, will provide updates.

Gila National Forest has the latest details on evacuations and more on their social media page. Community leaders expect intense winds to continue.

“We’re expecting the strongest winds the fire has seen,” one leader said. “The accumulation of deep instability, very warm temperatures and a lot of wind, relative to what we’ve been seeing. so now we go from elevated fire danger to tomorrow [Tuesday] what’s going to be critical.”

BUCK FIRE

The Buck Fire is also burning in the Gila National Forest, southeast of Aragon. It was reported Wednesday night at 550 acres after lightning sparked it.

Now, according to New Mexico Fire Info, it’s grown to 57,736 acres, as of Tuesday, June 17, and is threatening homes. Crews and two tankers are fighting it but it is still 0% contained.

A day before, it was at 35,000 acres.