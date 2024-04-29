Splash pad now open in Albuquerque Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures are warming up to summer-like conditions which means the splash pad in Albuquerque Civic Plaza is now open.

The splash pad is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open each day through Labor Day weekend. Then, after Labor Day weekend, the pad will spray on weekends through mid-October.

The splash bad has a grid of several lighted geysers spraying water about three feet up. It’s next to the “Prickly Pear Playground.”

City officials encourage you to go out and enjoy it – just don’t forget your sunscreen.