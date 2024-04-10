Split fortunes for Rio Rancho City Council incumbents in runoff elections

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho City Council runoff election saw one incumbent get unseated while another incumbent held on to their seat.

In District One, Deborah Dapson unseated incumbent Jim Owen. Dapson garnered nearly 53% of the vote. In the general election, Dapson received 44% while Owen received 43%.

Meanwhile, Nicole List held her seat in District Six. She earned 51% of the vote, besting Edwards Paulsgrove. In the general election, List received 43% while Paulsgrove received 28%.

Just over 5,000 voters, about 7% of registered voters, decided on three city council seats, and three general obligation bonds. Paul Wymer was reelected as the District 4 City Councilor to serve four more years.

