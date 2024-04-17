Spots still open for Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico is inviting more veterans to take part in their annual trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight organizers are inviting more World War II and Korean War veterans to take the trip, set for June 19-21. The trip is free of charge to the veteran and includes airfare, lodging, meals and all transportation. Veterans will visit the World War II, Lincoln, Vietnam War and Korean War Memorials, and Arlington National Cemetery to view the Changing of the Guard.

Each veteran is paired with a guardian. The guardian can be family, friends or volunteers. While guardians pay their own way, the donation is tax deductible and covers all costs.

The deadline to register for this trip is coming fast. It’s April 21.

The Honor Flight Car Show is that same day. It’s going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. Proceeds go toward supporting the trip.

If you’re a veteran who is interested in the trip or you know one who is, you can visit their website. All the pertinent information is there, including the application.