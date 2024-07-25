State appeals court upholds conviction of man who killed 12-year-old

Brandon Villalobos was convicted of killing a 12-year-old boy but his attorneys appealed it. The state appeals court has now ruled.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico man will stay in prison and serve time for killing a 12-year-old more than a decade ago.

Brandon Villalobos was 15 years old when he killed Alex Madrid and left his body in an empty lot in Meadow Lake in 2014.

A jury convicted Villalobos in 2020 and a judge sentenced him to 15 years. He appealed the conviction for multiple reasons – mostly for not getting a speedy trial but also competency issues.

The New Mexico Court of Appeals upheld the conviction Wednesday.