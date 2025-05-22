State health leaders give updated measles vaccine guidelines

State health leaders are continuing their push to make sure people are vaccinated against measles.

Younger children, especially babies under the age of 12 months, remain the most vulnerable.

“The measles virus is one of the most contagious viruses we know of,” said New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham.

Measles is continuing to spread in New Mexico.

Durham, and DOH Secretary Gina Deblassie, confirmed Thursday there are two additional measles cases in Sandoval County, which brings the total there to four. Statewide, there are now 76 confirmed cases.

“The good news is we have a highly effective and highly safe vaccine that we have been giving for decades,” said Durham.

While children normally get their first MMR vaccine at 12 months, state health leaders say if you have a baby and live in or travel to Sandoval, Doña Ana, Lea or Curry counties — or are planning travel in the U.S. or internationally — you should get their shots early.

“We are recommending the first dose be given before the first birthday. Between 6 and 11 months,” Durham said.

It is also recommended adults born after 1957 consider getting a measles booster shot.

“It’s not going to hurt, go get another dose,” said Durham.

The health department says the state as a whole has a 95% vaccination rate.

“95% is kind of that magic number that provides pretty good community protection. But in the setting of an outbreak, we need that number to be higher,” said Durham.

Lastly, they say if you are showing symptoms of measles, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the head and spreads down, do not go anywhere even the hospital.

Call your doctor or the Department of Health helpline at 1-833-796-8773, that way you don’t spread it to someone else.

For more information on the new measles guidance, click here.