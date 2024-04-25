State officials to address S-curve project during meeting

State officials are holding a meeting to talk about improving the S-curve on I-25 near downtown Albuquerque.

The Wednesday meeting will continue through 7: 30 p.m. at CNM’s Smith Brasher Hall.

The Department of Transportation wants to straighten out the curve – an area known for traffic snarls and crashes. That means having to choose between demolishing some homes or Albuquerque Public Schools property.

