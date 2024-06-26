New Mexico State Police arrest suspect for home invasion homicide in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing someone during an alleged home invasion last week in Las Vegas.

29-year-old Elijah Martinez is accused of breaking into a home at 522 Hermosa Drive in Las Vegas and shooting the homeowner’s husband.

Officers responded to the scene and reportedly saw a vehicle leaving the area. They caught up to the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers identified the driver as Martinez. They say he had blood on his clothing, a pistol close to him and shell casings on the floor of the vehicle.

Police detained Martinez. As they detained him, Las Vegas police officers responded and found 53-year-old Nathan Romero dead at the scene.

They say agents learned Martinez drove around town in his vehicle with a friend after work. Then, after arguing, the friend left the truck, causing them to hide due to Martinez allegedly being armed. The friend reportedly told police they heard a single gunshot coming from the vehicle before Martinez drove off.

Martinez allegedly drove to the Romero home and got into a verbal altercation with them. He then allegedly broke into the home, pulled out a handgun and shot Romero. Then, Martinez reportedly fired several more shots while going back in before leaving altogether.

Elijah Martinez was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property of over $1000, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The shooting is still under investigation.