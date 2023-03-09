Status conferences Thursday for Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorneys for Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will meet with a judge Thursday to review the next steps in their cases.

Their hearings begin at 2:30 p.m. Future hearing dates and motions to disqualify the case’s special prosecutor, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, will be addressed.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys cited Article III, Section 1 of the state Constitution in their motions. They argue it disqualifies someone from exercising power properly belonging to multiple government branches.

The attorneys argue Reeb’s power as a state representative properly belongs to the legislative branch and her power as a prosecutor properly belongs to either the executive or judicial branch.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies responded, saying Reeb’s prosecutor power doesn’t properly belong to one specific branch.

The district attorney dismissed the attorneys’ argument about the absolute separation of the branches. She argues the state Supreme Court ruled that separation is “neither desirable nor realistic” and that some overlap is permitted. The DA also argued an intervention’s only necessary when a branch interferes with the authority of another branch. However, she says that won’t be a problem.

Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion Thursday morning to waive his right to appear at all status conferences.

“Rust” assistant director David Halls will appear in court, March 29 at 10 a.m., for a plea hearing.

