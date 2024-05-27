Staying safe: Agencies patrol Rio Grande for Memorial Day

Several law enforcement agencies were patrolling on Memorial Day to make sure groups on the Rio Grande were staying safe.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department had its airboat crew patrolling on the water too. They helped out some paddle boarders Monday.

“Some people launched from Siphon Beach here and were going down river with the current and kind of fell off their paddle board,” said Lt. Joe Lane with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Lt. Lane said trees and branches can snag you if you’re not careful.

“The trees in the river will catch on your lifejacket and pull you under, and that’s where most of our fatalities happen,” he said.

All agencies work together to patrol up and down the river. They said to have a float plan in place before you get in the water – tell people where you’re launching from and where you plan to end up. They also said to bring a phone or some way to contact help if you need it. Also, be sure to wear a life jacket to keep yourself safe, but it’s also the law.