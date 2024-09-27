“Step up”: Family members, friends remember Pojoaque Valley HS student killed in crash

Family members, friends remember Pojoaque Valley HS student killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of students, teachers, teammates, family members and friends gathered to remember Pojoaque senior basketball player Nick Manzanares.

“He was not only a committed student but also a basketball player,” said Ryan Cordova, an assistant principal and head coach.

Cordova remembered Manzanares for his dedication and hard work he brought to the team every day.

“His dedication on the basketball court was everything as he continuously worked to improve his skills and foster team spirit,” said Cordova.

But, for Cordova, Manzanares was so much more.

“Nick had an everlasting impression on me. He’d come into my office just to give me a hug, he’s that kid. He’d come in just to ‘Hey, how’s your day going?’ Give me five,” Cordova said.

The 18 year old was known for his smile, laughter, love of cooking and eating.

“He loved to eat, that guy was always eating. He’d leave McDonald bags or Sonic bags or Gatorade bottles. He’d leave them lying around,” said Cordova. “He’d always leave them half full, and that’s how he left us here, our hearts half full with his beauty and his character.”

Those gathered released 600 balloons, all while saying Manzanares’ favorite phrase.

“This will be our last team huddle with Nick, one of his favorite sayings on the court was ‘Step up,’” said Cordova. “He’s a kid that will be remembered here forever.”

There’s no word on what caused the crash early Sunday morning near Algodones. KOB 4 is still waiting for details from Sandoval County sheriff’s deputies.

Nearly all of the balloons released Thursday are biodegradable.

