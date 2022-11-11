Steve Stucker: Chilly start gives way to sunshine, temps below 60°

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Remember when we were eulogizing days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s? Now, we’ll be doing that with days in the 60s as only a couple of places will get that warm Friday and for the next week or so.

Deming and Lordsburg are the only places set to hit or even touch 60° Friday but it will be a beautiful day for the Land of Enchantment. Sunshine is expected all throughout the state, but wear a coat that’ll keep you warm if you decide to go out and enjoy it.

Steve Stucker shares what he’s seeing in his full forecast and Parade of Pets, with featured pet Honey, in the video above.