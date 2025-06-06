Stolen art returned to Harwood Museum of Art after 40 years

TAOS, N.M. — Two paintings are now back on display 40 years after they were stolen from the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos.

The FBI confirmed the two paintings – Victor Higgins’ “Aspens” and Joseph Henry Sharp’s “Oklahoma Cheyenne,” also known as “Indian Boy in Full Dress” – returned to the museum May 12 after they both vanished from the walls of the Harwood on March 20, 1985.

Friday marked the first time they were on public display at the museum since then.

Victor Higgins’ “Aspens” (L) and Joseph Henry Sharp’s “Oklahoma Cheyenne,” also known as “Indian Boy in Full Dress” (R) back on display June 6, 2025, at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos, New Mexico. The pieces returned to the museum May 12 after vanishing from the museum on March 20, 1985. Photo: Ryan Laughlin/KOB

“We are grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved,” said Margaret Girard, the acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. “The recovery of these stolen paintings is a powerful reminder that the FBI continues to commit investigative resources to recover cultural property and return these stolen items to their rightful owners.”

Higgins and Sharp belong to the Taos Society of Artists, a culturally significant group in the region. An internet detective pieced together what happened to the stolen paintings. That prompted the FBI to take on the case in April 2024.

Eight months later, KOB 4 learned the FBI recovered the pieces. The FBI, museum director, a former curator and the true crime blogger that cracked the case all gathered Friday as the paintings were put back where they belong.

Congress passed the Theft of Major Artwork statute in 1994, nine years after “the Harwood heist” happened. The statute made it a federal offense to steal any object of cultural heritage from a museum.

