Stolen lowrider bike returned to 11-year-old just before birthday

The bike was stolen from a museum in Española about a week ago but was returned to the 11-year-old right before his 12th birthday.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Ernesto Garcia will get to celebrate his 12th birthday a little happier as whoever stole the lowrider bike he built has returned it.

The bike was stolen last week from an Española museum. Ernesto’s grandma on Monday called KOB 4 and let us know the bike was dropped off at the Española Police Department.

She told us the bike was a little banged up. But they’re just happy that someone returned the bike.

