Storms mostly in eastern New Mexico for Thursday
Eastern New Mexico will see most of the showers and storms Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico will see most of the showers and storms Thursday as we start a warming trend toward triple-digit temperatures.
By Father’s Day, most of the state will be at around 100° so be sure to stay cool.
Meteorologist Amanda Goluszka shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
