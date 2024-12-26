Stranger saves family from apartment fire in SE Albuquerque

A stranger just may have saved a family's life in southeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman living in a southeast Albuquerque apartment says she was asleep when someone came and knocked on her door. That stranger told her and her husband their apartment was on fire.

“I’m still a little bit shaky from, I don’t know, maybe from the rush of it all. Because when I woke up, and I smelled the smoke, I was like, you know, when you’re half awake, it was just scary stuff,” said the woman.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but the woman who lives there told KOB 4 there was a mattress on the side of her apartment that caught fire. She says the fire then spread to her crawl space.

There’s extensive damage to the apartment.