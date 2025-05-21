Student arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school
Albuquerque Public Schools police say a 13-year-old brought a loaded gun on the campus of Jimmy Carter Middle School.
APS says they found the gun in the student’s backpack after they received a tip. Investigators say there was a bullet in the chamber.
The student was booked into a juvenile facility Tuesday night.
APS police say this is the 14th time a student has been found with a gun on a school campus just this year.
Investigators are now trying to figure out how the teen got the gun.