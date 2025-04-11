Students at UNM, NMSU, NM Tech have visas revoked

The ACLU claims there are nearly 2,000 international students in our state, and the revoked visas are troubling for all of them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some international students at UNM and New Mexico State could be deported. According to the ACLU, the Trump administration revoked their visas.

There’s still not an exact number of students impacted. The ACLU claims there are nearly 2,000 international students in our state, and the revoked visas are troubling for all of them.

In a statement, the ACLU of New Mexico says:

“To our knowledge, these students have been given no justification for the termination of their immigration status. The complete lack of transparency surrounding these decisions is profoundly concerning.”

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would revoke visas for students who protested in support of Palestine.

“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses. And if we’ve given you a visa, and then you decide to do that, we’re going to take it away,” said Rubio.

As of Thursday, authorities had revoked international students’ visas in at least 29 states.