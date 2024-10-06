Students from New Mexico and France connected by hot air balloons 

Balloon Fiesta welcomes people from all over the world. Since 2008, it's also played a big part in forging a connection between students in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, with students in France.

That is why 20 French students are making a trip to Albuquerque, and why New Mexico students will head to France next year.

