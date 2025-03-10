Students test skills at New Mexico Regional Science Bowl

Students put their science skills to the test Saturday at the New Mexico Regional Science Bowl.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High schoolers put their science skills to the test Saturday at the New Mexico Regional Science Bowl.

It was hosted by Sandia National Labs. Employees helped out as judges and moderators.

High school and middle school students competed in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve problems in all branches of science and math.

Competitors say it’s like Jeopardy, but as a team. Students from all across the state gathered for a chance to move on to the national competition.

“How we do it and I think it’s one of the better strategies is you have one person on each team focus on a specific topic. So I focus on biology and astronomy, and my friend helps with chemistry and math,” said Lucas Riley, a senior at La Cueva High School.

The National Science Bowl was launched in 1991. The national competition will be held in April.