Substance abuse expo empowers families with resources and knowledge to prevent youth drug use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The state recently completed wastewater testing in high schools statewide to see what drugs are being used in that particular community. Results show cocaine made a comeback and fentanyl showed up a few times.

On Monday, metro leaders came together to figure out how to prevent prevalent drug use based on those wastewater results.

Organizers of the Substance Prevention Resources and Empowerment Expo, or “SPREE,” say those wastewater results don’t just tell us something about our schools, but also our larger communities.

“It is everywhere, it’s in classrooms, on the bus home, in the bathrooms.”

Jack and Nick Zamora are brothers and classmates at Albuquerque’s Valley High School. They both know someone at school struggling with substance abuse – marijuana, alcohol, and pills the common culprits.

“A lot of issues that are unseen by, you know, teachers and adults. They don’t know what happens behind closed doors.”

That’s one of the reasons for SPREE Monday. It’s a hands-on, interactive event to empower families with knowledge and resources to prevent drug use.

“In New Mexico, the average age of first use of any substance is 11. So by the time they get to high school, where my crossroads counselors are, they may have been using for years,” said Kylee Shurter, director of Prevention and Intervention Counseling for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Shurter says weed is the most prevalent substance used among teens. But she says it’s no surprise to anybody that cocaine showed up in 62% of our high school’s wastewater.

More than 40 vendors were at the expo with resources for parents. Some handed out narcan, and kits to dissolve unwanted prescription pills.

The Army National Guard even debuted their “In Plain Site” trailer. It’s set up like a teen’s bedroom, showing common hiding places for drugs and alcohol.

Maria Duarte learned about THC vapes Monday. She brought her 11-year-old granddaughter to the expo.

“When I was in school, we never see anything like that,” Duarte said.

A way to get a conversation going before her granddaughter heads off to middle school.

“I get kind of worried, you know, I just want her to be safe, that’s all,” Duarte said.

Bernalillo County and our state’s Department of Health sponsored the expo, along with APS, the City of Albuquerque, and the DEA.

An organizer told KOB 4 they hope to hold something similar every year. A key takeaway of the event was you’re not alone. There is help for addiction and substance abuse, whether you’re going through it yourself or trying to help a loved one.

