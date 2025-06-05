Summer of Nonviolence kicks off events and activities for Albuquerque youth

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County kicked off the Summer of Nonviolence Wednesday.

All summer long, the city and county will offer free events, like sports, movies, games, workshops and more. It’ll provide children with safe spaces where they can stay away from violence.

They’re also encouraging children and adults to take a pledge of peace as the Summer of Nonviolence begins.

“We should remember that our kids are going to model what we display each and every day,” said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina. “And maybe the ultimate solution to its occurring in Albuquerque is a change of culture. That we must change, the culture that we are breeding within the City of Albuquerque.”

On Wednesday, we also met five metro high school students who make up “Generation Peace.” They’re going to be the face of the Summer of Nonviolence and work to get the word out.

