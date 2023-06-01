Sunport Boulevard extension to open Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nearly two years after crews broke ground on the project, the Sunport Boulevard extension will officially open Friday.

The extension will connect Sunport Boulevard to Broadway and offer another way for drivers on I-25 to get to Broadway.

Bernalillo County’s rendering shows what the Sunport Boulevard Extension Project will look like once completed and opened.

The project broke ground in late September 2021. Then, they estimated construction would cost $20.4 million.

This is the second phase of renovations on Sunport Boulevard.

Crews completed the first phase in April 2021. That phase was a $1.6 million project to widen the southbound ramp and install signals at the ramp intersections.

The extension will feature a sculpture from an artist who already has a design on a pedestrian bridge over I-40 near Coors and a 20-foot sculpture on the main CNM campus.

In December, the Albuquerque International Sunport reported travel increased by 13% over the last year.