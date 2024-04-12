Sunport parking lots closed due to security threat

Sunport officials have confirmed they are investigating a bomb threat. They want the public to stay away for now until everything is cleared and deemed safe.

Right now, all Sunport parking lots are closed, and Girard near the Sunport is closed.

If you or someone you know is set to catch a flight, off-site parking is your only option for now. You can check on departures and arrivals here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.