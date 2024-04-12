Sunport parking lots reopen following threat investigation

Sunport officials have confirmed they are investigating a bomb threat. They want the public to stay away for now until everything is cleared and deemed safe.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sunport officials confirmed they were investigating a security threat Thursday evening.

According to Albuquerque police, they were investigating a suspicious van at the airport. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle has been cleared and everything is reopening.

All Sunport parking lots were temporarily closed, and Girard near the Sunport was shut down.

