Supreme Court ruling raises new questions about birthright citizenship

With a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling, restrictions on birthright citizenship could soon take effect in parts of the country.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court is raising concerns that the long-standing right to citizenship for most people born in the United States could be at risk.

The court’s 6-3 decision did not directly overturn birthright citizenship, but it could open the door for future limits. President Donald Trump, who is pushing to end automatic citizenship, called the ruling a “big win” Friday.

“This is an amazing decision, one that we’re very happy about,” Trump said.

New Mexico was one of 22 states that sued the Trump administration to stop efforts to change birthright rules.

“Targeting families and kids and redefining what it means to be an American is not who we are. We are better than that,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in January.

Trump’s executive order, signed on his first day in office, aimed to end birthright citizenship. Federal judges blocked the order nationwide, but Trump’s legal team argued those judges should not have the power to stop a president’s policy across the entire country. The Supreme Court agreed.

“In practice, this meant that if any one of the nearly 700 federal judges disagreed with the policy of a duly elected president, they could block that policy from going into effect, or at least delay it for many years,” Trump said.

Under Trump’s proposed changes, children born in the U.S. would only be granted citizenship if one of their parents was already a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

“This should be a significant worry to us, particularly in a state as diverse as we are here in New Mexico,” said Joshua Kastenberg, a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Professor Kastenberg warned that lower courts side with this proposed interpretation, it could allow judges to strip citizenship from people born in the U.S. to undocumented parents.

“If you are not in the country lawfully, I could see a U.S. District Court judge making that ruling and this administration moving to deport an individual,” he said.

AG Torrez released a statement after the ruling, criticizing the effort to change who qualifies as an American citizen:

“While we are disappointed that the Supreme Court has allowed the President’s unconstitutional executive order limiting birthright citizenship to be enforced in certain parts of the country, New Mexicans should take comfort in the fact that this decision will not impact our communities because of our steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and our willingness to fight to uphold our constitutional order.

We remain confident that this Executive Order – clearly unlawful and deeply harmful to millions of Americans – will ultimately be struck down. Until then, our fight continues, and we will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and the dignity of all who call this country home.”

The legal and political fight over birthright citizenship is expected to continue in the months ahead.