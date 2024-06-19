Surgeon general calls for social media warning labels

The U.S. Surgeon General wants to add a warning to social media websites.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – You have probably noticed the U.S. Surgeon General’s warnings on a pack of cigarettes or alcohol bottles you have bought in the past. Now, the surgeon general wants to add a similar type of warning to social media websites.

On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General, Doctor Vivek Murthy, wrote an op-ed for the New York Times saying:

“When adolescents spend more than three hours a day on social media, their risk of developing anxiety and depression symptoms doubles.”

Here in New Mexico, our state attorney general agrees:

“I just think that that raising public awareness and the awareness of parents about the dangers associated with these products is critically important,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said. “I think social media addiction, and the harm that comes from that, specifically for young people, is something that is going to take a long time to sink into the public consciousness, and it’s going to take policymakers and leaders using all of these tools.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice is currently suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta, for failing to protect children from sexual abuse, online solicitation, and human trafficking.

Torrez says this call from the surgeon general only makes their case stronger.

“It is confirmation from the chief public health officer in the country, that the legal arguments we’re making about the harm to our children is something that is very real, and something that needs to be addressed and the public needs to be aware of,” Torrez said.

Torrez admits warning labels like these don’t actually fix the problem, but it makes the issue harder to ignore, leading to greater changes down the road.

Changes that Rep. Melanie Stansbury says she has been fighting for, for years.

“There is a number of pieces of legislation that have already been introduced over multiple congresses that would regulate social media companies around content and algorithms. I am a co-sponsor of many of those bills,” Stansbury said.

Most of New Mexico’s delegation has come out to support the surgeon general’s call for warning labels on social media.

Sen. Martin Heinrich issued a statement saying:

“As a parent, I know how urgent the need is for better tools to protect kids from addictive and harmful content on social media. That’s why I’ve cosponsored the Kids Online Safety Act, which requires the kind of labels the Surgeon General is calling for— while requiring social media companies to ban algorithms designed to keep kids glued to their screens. I will keep fighting to protect our kids online and keep their private data safe from social media companies trying to make a quick buck,”

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan added in his statement:

“From dangerous algorithms to digital advertising, I am concerned about Big Tech’s efforts to maximize time spent online at the cost of harm to users, particularly children. Keeping children safe online must be a priority, and I am supportive of efforts to protect kids, empower parents, and hold social media companies accountable. The evidence is clear – time spent online can have lasting, negative impact on mental health and well-being.”

Finally, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasques said:

“Children and teens are facing a growing threat to their mental health from social media, which causes anxiety, addiction, and depression. The Surgeon General is exploring action to protect and support our youth to ensure their health and futures.”

In fact, social media regulation has received bipartisan support over the years. But adding these labels will require action from congress. Something Stansbury doesn’t see happening anytime soon.

“Congress can’t get basic legislation passed right now because of obstruction in the House, by the House GOP. So it’s hard to imagine that even on a bipartisan issue that we would get that immediate action on the surgeon general’s call,” said Stansbury.