Survey: 63% of Albuquerque residents are concerned over city’s direction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A majority of people calling Albuquerque home are concerned about where we are going, according to a new survey from the city.

The city conducts these surveys to get the pulse of how people are feeling about their quality of life, and the work city officials are doing.

They polled around 400 adults by phone and text back in February. This is the first year the city used text for the survey.

This survey is also different from surveys conducted in years past. The city used a different research firm, made changes to the questions, and removed neutral options.

They say these changes are intended to get clearer feedback.

Here’s a breakdown:

A majority of respondents, 63%, say they’re concerned about the direction Albuquerque is going.

That said, a majority of people say they feel safe outside in their neighborhoods – 69% there.

So what’s making them concerned? The poll found most burquenos aren’t happy with the Albuquerque Police Department.

56% felt APD was not doing a good job addressing violent crime. 60% felt the department was not doing a good job addressing property crime.

A slim majority, 51%, says the department is not ready to operate without federal oversight.

Other concerns include speeding and reckless driving, illegal drug use, homelessness, and children having access to guns.

But the report shows people felt that some city initiatives that city leaders put in place to tackle these things like adding more street lighting, having the Community Safety Department respond to mental health calls, and using gunshot detection technology worked.

In a written statement, the city’s chief administrative officer said:

“These responses reaffirm what we know: there are real challenges facing our communities. Our priorities are in line with what families in Albuquerque want, and we are working to address the issues that are impacting people every day.”