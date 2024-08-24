Survey: New Mexico’s outdoor businesses expected to expand

A recent survey found 68% of outdoor businesses in New Mexico are expecting to expand over the next three years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico is not shy about using its natural resources to its advantage. The oil and gas industry is the state’s biggest moneymaker after all, and the scenic landscapes helped bring Hollywood to our doorstep.

But state leaders know the great outdoors has even more potential, and it seems local businesses are ready to cash in.

The state’s Outdoor Recreation Division recently conducted a survey and found out two-thirds of all outdoor business across the state are expecting to expand in the next three years. That’s all because more people are discovering New Mexico’s wild wonders.

“I feel like the five years of momentum is now at a place where people are really excited to see what’s next in the next five years,” said Karina Armijo, director of the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division.

Armijo believes New Mexico’s outdoor economy is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

“It contributes $2.4 billion or 1.9% of the state GDP. So it’s a significant part of our economy, and it supports about 28,000 jobs,” said Armijo.

“The trend that we’re seeing, is some more people exploring the outdoors that have never done it in the past, not to the extent that we’re seeing these days,” Armijo said.

It’s happening in new places, like Farmington, where the outdoor economy is rarely front and center.

“This is our fourth season rockin’, and it’s really taken off here in the Four Corners,” said Ryan Dudgeon, owner of Desert River Guides.

Dudgeon opened Desert River Guides back in 2021, offering family-friendly rafting trips down the San Juan and Animas rivers.

“When people think of whitewater rafting in this area, they think of Durango, or they think of Taos, and they don’t really think of Farmington,” said Dudgeon. “But we just want to get people to know that this is an option here.”

She says it’s mostly New Mexicans floating down the rivers, which is not a bad thing, but they are eager to bring in more out-of-state tourists.

“It is just getting that marketing out there and getting your name out there,” Dudgeon said.

She’s not alone. According to the survey, nearly 60% of outdoor businesses are looking to advertise outside of New Mexico, especially in Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

Nearly 65% said that’s where the outdoor recreation division can help out.

“We know the need is out there. We heard it in the survey, and we hope to try to capture more funding so that we’re able to continue supporting that,” Armijo said.

But it’s still smooth sailing even without the extra tourists.

“I feel like New Mexico’s push for the outdoor recreation was a great idea. I think it’s really gaining some traction,” said Dudgeon.

Since its inception back in 2019, the Outdoor Recreation Division has invested $13 million in outdoor infrastructure projects across the state.