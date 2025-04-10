SurveyUSA Poll: Is Trump eligible for a third term?

In a survey conducted by SurveyUSA, Americans nationwide were asked is Donald Trump eligible for a third term?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A few days ago, President Trump in an exclusive interview with NBC News talked about the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House.

He said he was “not joking” but at the same time said it’s “too early” to think about it.

Those comments are getting a lot of heated reaction from supporters as well as critics on both the right and left, who would like 2028 to finally be the year Trump is not on the presidential ballot.

But do Americans even believe this can happen? In a survey conducted by SurveyUSA, Americans nationwide were asked: is Donald Trump eligible for a third term?

Watch the video above for the results.