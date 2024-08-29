Suspect accused of shooting at NMSP officer to be held in jail until trial
FARMINGTON, N.M. – The Farmington man accused of ambushing a New Mexico State Police officer will stay in jail until trial.
Prosecutors say Fernando Silva fired at least 50 rounds at an officer during a traffic stop earlier this month. The officer wasn’t hit.
San Juan County deputies arrested Silva a day later.
Silva faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer.
