Suspect arrested in 1 of 3 overnight homicide cases in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect in one of the three overnight homicide cases in and around the area of downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police arrested 26-year-old Tyvon Leno for fatally stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Ozal Leno. Police say, near Sixth and Copper around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, the brothers were arguing in the backseat of a minivan after a night out downtown when their mother ordered them to stop. Witnesses reportedly told police that they kept fighting, and Ozal punched Tyvon in the face before Tyvon struck him in the neck.

When Tyvon exited the van, his mom noticed “profuse bleeding” from Ozal’s neck. One of the other people in the car then drove them to an urgent care center, where Ozal later died.

Tyvon reportedly flagged down downtown officers and led them to Sixth and Copper where he allegedly said someone stabbed his brother, when police noticed the blood splatter. Later on, he allegedly told police he stabbed his brother.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Now, he’s behind bars.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, detectives responded to a reported fatal shooting at Second and Gold. They found a man shot and killed when they arrived.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that police say happened in the 1100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. They found a man in his 30s dead there with an apparent gunshot wound. A bullet reportedly also grazed a woman who medics to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.