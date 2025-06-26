Arson suspect arrested in connection to Los Lunas fires

31-year-old Jacob LeHair is charged with one count of arson and one count of criminal damage to property.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Los Lunas police say they arrested a man for allegedly starting the Cotton 1 Fire.

Investigators say evidence from interviews and surveillance footage led them to LaHair, and they issued a warrant for his arrest. LaHair turned himself in to police.

LaHair is facing charges for only the Cotton 1 Fire. That fire and the Cotton 2 Fire make up the Desert Willow Complex Fire.

Containment of the Cotton Fire is up to 70% while the Cotton 2 Fire is up to 40% containment. Residents are returning to their homes, some of which are still covered in pink fire retardant.

11 homes were destroyed, and 12 firefighters were hurt.

