Suspect in Clovis murders expected to be extradited in coming weeks

CLOVIS, N.M. — It’s been two weeks since two Clovis women were murdered, a little girl was shot, and a baby was kidnapped.

Police say Alik Collins shot and killed Samantha Harley Cisneros and Taryn Allen at a Clovis park. They say he also shot Cisnero’s 5-year-old daughter in the head and took off with her baby, Elena Maria Torres.

Collins was arrested days later in Abilene, Texas and the baby was found safe.

As the investigation unfolded, KOB 4 learned Collins was already on the FBI’s radar. According to court records, he had threatened to kill “a bunch of children.”

“As the investigation unfolds and we get to understand a little bit more about the history of the defendant and his whereabouts leading up to the crime spree, we’ll have better answers and and understanding, but at this point, it’s it’s obviously too early in the investigation,” said Matt Chandler, the attorney for the Cisneros family.

For now, Collins is in a Texas jail facing a federal charge of kidnapping.

That’s on top of the murder, kidnapping, and child abuse charges in New Mexico. He is expected to be extradited to New Mexico in the next couple of weeks.

Chandler says family members are doing what they can to pick up the pieces while watching over 5-year-old Sophia, who is still in the hospital.

“Obviously, they’re laying to rest Harley and Taryn at this time, they’re still having Sophia in the hospital and trying to understand more about the judicial process and so it’s an emotional time for the entire family. It’s extremely difficult and there’s no other way to put it.”