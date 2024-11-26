Suspect in deadly house party shooting to remain in jail until trial

An 18 year old will stay in custody until his trial after he was accused of killing someone at a house party in San Miguel County.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. – An 18 year old will stay in custody until his trial after he was accused of killing someone at a house party in San Miguel County.

Police say Jeremiah Salazar shot and killed another man after a fight turned physical. Another person was hit by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Salazar is charged with second-degree murder.

This was not Salazar’s first run in with the law, in March, he struck a household member with a gun. The juvenile justice system allowed him to just serve probation for one year.

In July, he agreed to not own any guns, but now he finds himself at the center of this murder investigation.