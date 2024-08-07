Suspect in fatal gas station shooting pleads guilty mid-trial
In 2022, Diamond Salazar recruited three teens to shoot at a vehicle at the Maverik gas station on I-25 and Comanche.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A murder suspect, in the middle of her trial, stopped it all and pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Salazar thought the person inside was someone who robbed her earlier that day, but it was not.
The teens ended up killing Kayla Montaño who also had her 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle.
The three teens involved have all taken plea deals. Salazar faces up to 24 years in prison.
