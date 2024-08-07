Suspect in fatal gas station shooting pleads guilty mid-trial

In 2022, Diamond Salazar recruited three teens to shoot at a vehicle at the Maverik gas station on I-25 and Comanche.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A murder suspect, in the middle of her trial, stopped it all and pleaded guilty Wednesday.

In 2022, Diamond Salazar recruited three teens to shoot at a vehicle at the Maverik gas station on I-25 and Comanche.

Salazar thought the person inside was someone who robbed her earlier that day, but it was not.

The teens ended up killing Kayla Montaño who also had her 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

The three teens involved have all taken plea deals. Salazar faces up to 24 years in prison.

