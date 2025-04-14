Suspect in Walmart road rage shooting to appear in court

One of the suspects from the road rage situation that lead to a deadly shooting outside a local Walmart will find out if he's staying in jail.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the suspects from the road rage situation that lead to a deadly shooting outside a local Walmart will find out if he’s staying in jail.

Kendall Lowe is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Lowe’s brother, Terrence Lowe, got into a road rage situation with another family last week. The two groups took their argument to the parking lot of the Walmart at Coors and I-40.

Police say Kendall arrived at the scene shortly after, pulled out a gun and started shooting. The other group shot and killed his brother.

Police say his brother had pinned several men with his car.