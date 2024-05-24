Suspect pleads guilty to killing Good Samaritan at Circle K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man pleaded guilty to multiple charges for allegedly attacking a gas station employee and killing a person trying to defend her.

According to the district attorney’s office, Eric Ray Ford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He was accused of an incident that happened in February 2023 at the Circle K gas station on Juan Tabo and Lomas.

According to the criminal complaint, a clerk at Circle K tried to get Eric Ford to leave the store after causing a scene. Ford then allegedly hit her, catching the attention of 24-year-old Michael Urioste, who tried stepping in to help.

Ford and Urioste then started fighting outside. A woman, who was with Ford, started hitting Urioste with a cane. That’s when gunshots rang out.

Police said Ford shot Urioste, killing him. Ford also shot another man who was fueling up his car.

Ford reportedly fled the scene but was caught Sunday morning. Investigators collected surveillance and cell phone video showing the fight and the shooting.

Online court records show a long criminal history for Ford, for a variety of crimes ranging from drug possession to violent felonies. A district court judge ruled to hold him until his trial.

He now faces up to 26 years behind bars. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

