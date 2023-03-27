Suspect still sought for fatal shooting at Farmington mall

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police are still looking for a suspect accused of killing someone and wounding another person in a shooting Thursday in Farmington.

The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, outside the Animas Valley Mall. Officers investigated and found it was “an isolated, targeted incident.”

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1053.

MORE:

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Farmington mall

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.