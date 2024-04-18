Suspected serial shoplifter will remain in jail until trial

Raul Garcia was arrested just days ago for organized retail crime, money laundering, racketeering, and tampering with evidence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Organized retail crime has been a big focus for law enforcement. Stores in our city are also investing in anti-theft equipment to try and deter criminal activity.

Now, one of those serial shoplifters will remain behind bars.

Raul Garcia was arrested just days ago for organized retail crime, money laundering, racketeering, and tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Garcia and his co-conspirators are accused of stealing from beauty salons and other stores in the metro. Then, they would sell the items on the internet.

Garcia has been under investigation for this since spring 2023. He had his first court appearance Wednesday, where the judge filed a motion for pretrial detention.

In court, the judge said there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe, and for that reason he will stay behind bars for now.

This is just the beginning for Garcia. The state has 10 days to schedule his pretrial detention hearing.