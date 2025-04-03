Suspected shoplifter accused of attacking employees with bug spray

Bernalillo County deputies need your help finding a suspected shoplifter accused of attacking store employees with Raid bug killer.

Deputies say this happened Monday, March 24 at the CVS near Tramway and Paseo.

Deputies say the suspect took off in a black Dodge Ram 1500.

If you know anything, contact the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. You can submit a tip by texting the keyword “BCSO” and the tip info to 847-411.