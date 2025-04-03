Suspects in deadly Las Cruces shooting indicted

By KOB

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – All four suspects in the deadly mass shooting in Las Cruces are now officially indicted. 

Three teens died and more than a dozen other victims were hurt in that shooting. The shooting happened in March during a car meet up at Young Park. 

Investigators say the suspects, 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, 17-year-olds Nathan Rivas and Gustavo Dominguez and 15-year-old Josiah Ontriveros, are all part of the same group that was fighting with another group there. 

They will all face a judge next week. Tomas Rivas will stay in jail until trial.