Suspects in deadly Las Cruces shooting to appear in court

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The suspects accused in the recent Las Cruces mass shooting are expected to be in court Monday for arraignments.

Three teens died and more than a dozen others were hurt in the shooting at a car meet up in March.

Investigators say the suspects 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, 17-year-olds Nathan Rivas and Gustavo Dominguez, and 15-year-old Josiah Ontiveros were all part of the same group fighting with another group there.

