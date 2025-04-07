Suspects in deadly Las Cruces shooting to appear in court
The suspects accused in the recent Las Cruces mass shooting are expected to be in court for arraignments.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The suspects accused in the recent Las Cruces mass shooting are expected to be in court Monday for arraignments.
Three teens died and more than a dozen others were hurt in the shooting at a car meet up in March.
Investigators say the suspects 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, 17-year-olds Nathan Rivas and Gustavo Dominguez, and 15-year-old Josiah Ontiveros were all part of the same group fighting with another group there.
MORE: