Sustainability Music Festival debuts this weekend in Albuquerque
The Sustainability Music Festival focuses on making New Mexico greener.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a new event in the metro this weekend. There’ll be live music and plenty of craft beer.
But it’s no coincidence this one is just a few days after Earth Day. The Sustainability Music Festival focuses on making New Mexico greener.
KOB 4 was joined in studio by Michael Elkin, one of the organizer of the festival.
