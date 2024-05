ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team is responding to help detectives detain a felony suspect.

Police say the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment at an apartment complex located at 5801 Eubank Boulevard NE.

According to APD, residents at the apartment complex are urged to follow directions from police and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.