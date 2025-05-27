Taos and Angel Fire gear up for summer

From mountain biking, to hiking, to guided UTV tours and pickleball, the Taos Ski Valley isn't taking any days off.

“We were just joking this week that people always ask us, ‘What do you guys do in the summer?’ And we’re just as busy in the summer as we are in the winter,” said Molly Holmes, vice president of Taos Ski Valley Sales and Marketing.

It’s a similar story in Angel Fire.

“Fishing, kayaking, canoeing, walking around the lake, taking the serene beauty, the ability to see Wheeler Peak, the highest peak in New Mexico,” said Michael Hawkins, Angel Fire Resort marketing manager.

There are still signs of winter at both resorts. Taos is replacing its lift seven during this off season, and Angel Fire is adding a lift on the backside.

“It’s not really about the investment in terms of, you know, money. It’s more about our investment to our guest experience,” said Holmes.

“It involves every, almost every department at our resort, and it’s not a small undertaking at all,” said Hawkins.

It’s a multi-million-dollar investment for Angel Fire. The resort has plans to add a second new lift next year. It will be New Mexico’s first high-speed six person lift.

“In the 90s, we brought in the first high speed quads. So we’re trying to stay on the cutting edge of lift technology here in New Mexico,” Hawkins said.

Both resorts agree, this progress is a sign of a growing industry in New Mexico.

“I think it’s really exciting that we’re finally starting to get some recognition for being a little bit different, being a little bit rare, but that’s what people want,” Holmes said.

“it’s a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and just enjoy being outside with your family and friends,” said Hawkins.